1/
Eileen Cihasky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Cihasky

Eileen Cihasky, passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 83. She enjoyed family gatherings, golfing, watching game shows and spoiling her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband and companion of 61 years, Donald, her parents, Erna & Ronald, sister Kathy (Vern) & son-in-law Joe Mattson. Eileen is survived by her children Keith, Mary Mattson, Kim (Steve) Baus, and Scott (Bonnie); grandchildren Carrie (Greg), Shawn and Ryan; brother-in-law Steve (Lynn); sister-in-law Judy and extended family. Service arrangements for Donald & Eileen will be Saturday, December 5th 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI 53029. Visitation is at 10 AM Mass to follow at 11 AM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved