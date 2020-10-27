Eileen Cihasky



Eileen Cihasky, passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 83. She enjoyed family gatherings, golfing, watching game shows and spoiling her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband and companion of 61 years, Donald, her parents, Erna & Ronald, sister Kathy (Vern) & son-in-law Joe Mattson. Eileen is survived by her children Keith, Mary Mattson, Kim (Steve) Baus, and Scott (Bonnie); grandchildren Carrie (Greg), Shawn and Ryan; brother-in-law Steve (Lynn); sister-in-law Judy and extended family. Service arrangements for Donald & Eileen will be Saturday, December 5th 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI 53029. Visitation is at 10 AM Mass to follow at 11 AM.









