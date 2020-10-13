1/1
Eileen Cullen Gruesser
1931 - 2020
Eileen Cullen Gruesser

Passed away Saturday October 10th with her children at her side. She was born on St. Patrick's Day in 1931 and grew up in Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud, Minnesota, graduated from Marquette University with a degree in journalism, and worked as a speech pathologist in Cedarburg after college. In 1954, she married John Anthony Gruesser of Milwaukee with whom she raised a family in River Hills and enjoyed over sixty years of marriage.

Eileen was the daughter of Dr. James B. and Mary G. (nee Nathe) Cullen and was preceded in death by siblings James "Mike" Cullen, Anne "Sie" Fandel, and Patricia Remole. She is survived by brother Commodore Charles Cullen, daughter Jennifer (Mark) Jansen, son John (Susan), granddaughter Sarah, and grandson Jack.

A piano player, Eileen loved music and would regularly attend the Milwaukee and Chicago Symphonies and the Rep Theater. She sang with the Junior League Singers and the Lumen Christi choir. She served for many years as a docent for the Milwaukee Art Museum and Bradley Sculpture Garden. A long-time member of Ozaukee Country Club and the Town Club, Eileen was an avid golfer, curler, bridge player, and, in her later years, delighted in water aerobics as part of a group called the Mermaids. Eileen was an artist whose home was decorated with many of her impressive oils on canvas. A stylish, classy, beautiful, lovely, kind, caring woman, and an amazing mother, her favorite city was Paris, which she visited more than a dozen times.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19th, from 12:00 to 12:30PM at Lumen Christi Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, in Mequon. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30PM. Interment at Lumen Christi Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Eileen's name, to the Milwaukee Art Museum. For more information, please contact Dede Chaoui at 414-224-3251.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Lumen Christi Church
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Lumen Christi Church
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
