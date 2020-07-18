Eileen D. Shilobrit



Eileen D. Shilobrit (nee Schulz), age 92, after a long life of volunteering and caring for those she loved, went to her eternal home on Monday July 6, 2020. A beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Sister she is survived by her two sons, Mark (Tracy) and James (Jennifer), and her treasured grandchildren, Megan, Cole, and Jackson. Also survived by her two sisters, Ellen (Edward) Stephens and Ethel Schulz, one brother, Fred Schulz (Jan), and multiple nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1-2pm with the funeral following at 2pm on Saturday July 25, 2020 at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2028 N. 60th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store