Eileen Eberle(nee O'Grady) Joined Ralph, her husband of 57 years on Sunday, November 8, 2020, age 89.She is survived by her devoted and caring children, James (Holly) and Susan; her three amazing and cherished grandchildren, Morgan, Tyler and Alex; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Bob Carey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many very dear and special friends spread across the country. She was preceded in death by her parents, John O'Grady and Anna O'Grady Ostrosky; her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Eldred Golden.Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020, 9-10:45AM. Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, share a hug or make a donation to your favorite charity She was very grateful to her family, her nurse Sarah R. & the staff at Brighton Hospice, and Dena Osesek who made it possible for her to remain in her home.Her mantra was Family, Faith and Friends.