Eileen Eberle
(nee O'Grady) Joined Ralph, her husband of 57 years on Sunday, November 8, 2020, age 89.
She is survived by her devoted and caring children, James (Holly) and Susan; her three amazing and cherished grandchildren, Morgan, Tyler and Alex; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Bob Carey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many very dear and special friends spread across the country. She was preceded in death by her parents, John O'Grady and Anna O'Grady Ostrosky; her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Eldred Golden.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020, 9-10:45AM. Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, share a hug or make a donation to your favorite charity
.
She was very grateful to her family, her nurse Sarah R. & the staff at Brighton Hospice, and Dena Osesek who made it possible for her to remain in her home.
Her mantra was Family, Faith and Friends.