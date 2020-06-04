Eileen Gilgenbach
Eileen Gilgenbach

South Milwaukee - She went on to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her husband Earl and her granddaughter Brianne Schwantes and her grandson Michael Bernaden. Beloved mother to Mike (Sue), Terry (Terry) Schwantes, Kathleen (John) Bernaden, Cheryl (Rene) Villarreal, Joan (Gregg) Boettcher and Tom (Patsy). Loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Further survived by her brother-in-law Theodore Kieliszewski, sister-in-law Mary McCartan and cousin's Bunny Gresbach, Irene Kroken, other family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church 995 S. Silver Lake St. Oconomowoc from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Inurnment will follow at Holy Sepulchar Cemetery 3800 E. College Ave. Cudahy, please meet at the cemetery at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jerome Church appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
JUN
12
Inurnment
01:00 PM
Holy Sepulchar Cemetery
