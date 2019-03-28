Resources
Millonzi, Eileen Grace (Nee Baranowski) Peacefully passed on March 26, 2019. She was married for 32 years to the late jazz pianist Siggy Millonzi. Cherished mother of Stacey (Millonzi) Vojvodich. Adored mother-in-law of Peter Vojvodich. Adored Nonna of Sadie Millonzi. Precious great-grandmother of Louisa and step great-grandson Noah. Best friend of Fran Millonzi, Marie Mahan, Dorothy Stathas, Marion, Char and Cliff, Millie, Koenigs and Peck family. Beloved sister of Bev Vigani. She is also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, neighbors and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Eunice Kordes. Eileen was a phenomenal mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife , aunt and friend. She loved her family intensely and was consistently selfless. Mom was a religious woman that was very involved at her church. She was a "marvelous, unbelievable" knitter, artist, teacher and mentor to all ages. Her insight and wisdom was unsurpassed. Her love of reading, jazz music, color, gardens and life was contagious; as was her hearty laugh. We will hold dearly her altruistic, generous, loving, gentle spirit forever. Visitation will be on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 5 PM until the time of Mass at 6 PM at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH 3722 S. 58th Street, Milwaukee, with gathering in church hall to follow. In lieu of flowers Mom/Eileen requested your presence.
