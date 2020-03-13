Services
Peace Of Mind Funeral & Cremation Services
5325 W Greenfield Ave
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
HOLY ASSUMPTION CONGREGATION
7109 West Orchard Street
West Allis, WI
Eileen H. Adamczyk

Eileen H. Adamczyk Notice
Adamczyk, Eileen H.

Lifelong West Allis, WI resident peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 88 years while surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by Donald her husband of 65 years and her cherished granddaughter Rebecca. Survived by sons Stephen (Jean), Michael (Lorna), Robert (Joyce) and James and daughter Mary Mok. Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister Joan Wendt and sister-in-law Evelyn Bishop. Eileen was dearly loved and survived by many relatives from her large family and by great lifelong and newer friends. Visitation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 11 AM until time of mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM at HOLY ASSUMPTION CONGREGATION (7109 West Orchard Street, West Allis). Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Park. After 34 years Eileen retired as the bookkeeper from Holy Assumption Parish. She was a member of Quit Qui Oc golf course in Elkhart Lake, WI

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
