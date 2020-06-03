Eileen KomppaBrookfield - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on May 30, 2020 at the age of 97. Dear wife of the late Vernon. Treasured and fun loving mom of V. Michael (Gloria), Patrick (Dawn), Mark (Patricia), Lori Korthals, Lisa Lehman and Peggy (Scott) Treland. Caring and wild grandma of Ryan, Eric, Ben, Chris, Justin, PJ, Brianna, Carrie, Chelsea, the late Dustin, Miranda and Aasha. Loving great-grandma of eleven. Eileen will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.A Visitation will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 5:00PM until the time of Funeral Service at 6:30PM (SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED). Eileen's Funeral Service can be live streamed at 6:30PM on June 5th, please visit the Becker Ritter Funeral Home website for more details. An additional Celebration of Eileen's Life and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Visitation Parish in Elm Grove.The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the entire staff at the Congregational Home and to Sherry McCormack for the loving care they provided Eileen.