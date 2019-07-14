|
La Susa, Eileen (Piaskoski Franzen) Age 74, Entered Eternal Rest on July 10, 2019 with full faith in the perpetual light to come. Proud daughter of the late Dr. Thomas and Mary (nee Kelly) La Susa and spouse of Ernst-Ulrich Franzen. Devoted loving mother of Paul (Shana), Ray (Melissa), and Thomas (Devon) Piaskoski; Stephanie Coffey, and Mary (Paul) Thorson. Proud grandmother of Christopher, Kathleen and Sarah Coffey; John Paul, Roman, Nathaniel, Genevieve, Cecelia, Samantha and Jude Piaskoski, and Lucy Thorson. Caring sister of F. Patrick (Mary Payne) and Monica La Susa. Sister-in-law of Barbara (the late Randy) Keeler, and Robert (Paulette) Franzen. Preceded in death by her dear sister Sheila (Mark) Rath, and kind father and mother-in-law, Ernst and Magdalena Franzen. Heartfelt "Thank You" to faithful friends Katherine Whitlock, Darcie Maurer, Amanda Franzen, and Nora Dreske for their grace in challenges. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, from 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Services at 12:00 Noon at ST JUDE THE APOSTLE PARISH, 734 Glenview Ave. Wauwatosa, Fr Charlie Conley presiding, followed by reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee or WUWM FM Milwaukee Public Radio appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019