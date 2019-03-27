|
Bartz, Eileen M. (Nee Slowey) Born to eternal life on March 23, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Mary (Jeff) Copson and Judy (Dale) Schatz. Caring grandma of Jenny (Andy) Brunn, Chrissy (Jason) Shawger, Jess (Mike) Zieman, Catherine (Chris) Schirpke, Becky (Ryan) Renz and Caitlin Schatz. Great grandma of Carter, Gwynn, Gavin, Sydney, Ryan, Joseph and Jordan. Dear sister of Frank Slowey. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Harwood Place Chapel, 8220 W. Harwood Place, Wauwatosa from 9 AM until the time of Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Capuchin Community Services appreciated. The family would like to give a special thanks to the residents and staff at Harwood Place for the love and care given to Eileen over the years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019