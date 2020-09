Eileen M. DraperBorn to Eternal Life on August 29, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Alice Draper, her brother Robert Draper and her sister Carol Anne Hugh. She is survived by 8 nieces and nephews, 5 great-nieces and nephews and 6 great-great nieces and nephews.Interment prayers will be said at St. James Church Cemetery, Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, September 15 at 10AM.