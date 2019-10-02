|
Eileen M. Maikowski
- - (nee O'Shea) Born to Eternal Life after a long illness on Wed., Sept. 25,
2019, at the age of 75. Loving wife of Jim Maikowski of 57 years. Beloved mother of Susan (Rick) Sobczyk and Jay (Jennifer) Maikowski. Grandmother of Jenny (Jarod) Schmitt and Joe (Kristin) Sobczyk. Greatgrandma of Olivia and Ellie Schmitt. She is further survived by a sister, Peggy (Chris) Glandt; dear friend, Maryann Gawlik, Lydia Regaldo, nieces, nephews, special cousins, other relatives and friends. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Maureen Keen-Maikowski and brother, Daniel J. O'Shea. Eileen worked for The Derse Company for over 30 years. She enjoyed bus trips with friends and her flower garden.A visitation will be held on Sat., Oct. 5, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the Funeral Home, with a Memorial Service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be private at a later date. A special thank you to Dr. Mary Snell, Dr. Theodore Hubley, the staff at Select Specialty Hospital - St. Francis, and the staff at Synergy Home Care for the care and compassion they showed to Eileen. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ., 13100 W. Lisbon Rd., Suite 700, Brookfield, WI 53005, would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019