Eileen M. Schneider
Brookfield - Born Jan. 2, 1940 went to her heavenly home March 21, 2020 and was greeted by her husband Jack, son Steve, parents Omer and Florence Nettesheim, brother Ed and nephews Jeff and Adam. We will miss her bright smile, her laugh, delicious meals, many stories of her childhood and cross-country camping adventures. She was always there to lend a helping hand and was always very involved with her children and grandchildren's sporting events, musicals and other activities. Left to mourn are her children, Mike, Skip, Mark and Michelle; grandchildren, Nicole (Justin), David (Andrea), Serene, Caleb, Emma, Eden, Riley, Kacey, and Kade and one great-granddaughter, Ember Lee; her siblings, Fran (Bob), Clarice, Kilian (Ila), Jim (Marlys), Kathy (Steve), Claudia (Duane); sister-in-law Mary; and many nieces and nephews will miss her dearly. She loved the outdoors, travel, babies, her late husband Jack and her family. She never met a person she couldn't talk to and always wanted to greet them with a smile. Rest in peace, Eileen. We love you. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020