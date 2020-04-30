|
|
Eileen Maslowski
(Nee Murphy) Murph to her old friends and colleagues, passed away on Friday April 24, 2020. Eileen raised 10 children in Brookfield before moving to Harwood Place in Wauwatosa. Eileen is survived by nine of her children, Kate "Kitty" (Dick) Groseclose in Naples, FL; Joan (Jerry Kyle) in Naperville, IL; Bill (Jill) in Hartland, WI; Liz (Jim Doepke) in Estero, FL; Jim (Susy) in Wauwatosa, WI; Patty (Dave Kurtz) in Brookfield, WI; Mike (Annie) in Hartland, WI; Joe (Lona) in Golden, CO and Jack (Laura) in Brookfield, WI. At the age of 96 she left this world 28 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Eileen was full of life, energy and pride as she celebrated her 96th birthday on March 2, 2020. Her wish was to slip away quietly and requested a private internment with her family. We will honor all of mom's wishes. To all of Eileen's friends and relatives who would have loved to gather and remember all the good times, look up, smile as you recall your favorite memories and send her a prayerful thank you. Cheers to a beautiful and truly remarkable mother, friend and mentor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020