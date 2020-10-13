Eileen Rakowski



Eileen passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at the age of 83. She was married to Ralph Rakowski for 58 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, father Elmer Krogman Sr. and Step Mother Dolores Krogman, brother Karl Krogman. Half-sister Pat Sato, and Half-brothers Roy "Butch" Krogman and Dennis Krogman. She is survived by her brother Elmer Krogman Jr. Half-sisters Sandy Kaigi and Beverly Vosskuil. She's also survived by her Sons Rick (Jeanie) of Oklahoma City, Ken & Dan of Milwaukee. Two grandchildren Sarah & Paul of Oklahoma City.









