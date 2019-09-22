|
Eileen Therese (Maney) Nettesheim
Born May 17, 1931 and passed into Eternal Life on September 20, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the devoted wife for 32 years of the late, beloved Joseph M. Nettesheim. Beautiful mother of Joan (Dick) Galli, Jean (Mike) Stephens, Sheila (Jim) Axt, Donna (Chuck) Maurer, Therese Nettesheim, Robert (Michele) Nettesheim, Mary Jo (Dennis) Kowalinski, Monica (Brian) Rausch, and Joseph (Maribeth) Nettesheim. Kind grandmother to 36 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Margaret Loughney, her sister-in-law Rose Maney, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Joe, her parents Raymond and Kathryn Maney, her sister, Sr. Marie Juan, OP and her brother Jim Maney.
Visitation will take place at Max A. Sass & Sons-Westwood Chapel on Tuesday, September 24 from 4-6:30PM. Rosary Service at 6:30PM with family eulogies to follow. Additional visitation will be held at ST. CLARE CATHOLIC CHURCH (7616 Fritz St., Windlake) on Wednesday, September 25 from 10-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019