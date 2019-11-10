Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Zarse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine A. Zarse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine A. Zarse Notice
Elaine A. Zarse

MEquon - (Nee Koepsel) November 7, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved sister of Nadene (the late David) Kramer. Loving aunt of Dean (Jennifer) Kramer and Lisa (Nee Kramer) Strebel. Great-aunt of Deborah, Benjamin, Daniel and Rebekah Kramer; Abbygail and Jacob Strebel. Further survived by best friend Donna Kramer, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Friday, November 15th at Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to Fox Point Lutheran Church or the appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline