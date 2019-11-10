|
Elaine A. Zarse
MEquon - (Nee Koepsel) November 7, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved sister of Nadene (the late David) Kramer. Loving aunt of Dean (Jennifer) Kramer and Lisa (Nee Kramer) Strebel. Great-aunt of Deborah, Benjamin, Daniel and Rebekah Kramer; Abbygail and Jacob Strebel. Further survived by best friend Donna Kramer, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Friday, November 15th at Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to Fox Point Lutheran Church or the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019