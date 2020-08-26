1/1
Elaine Agnes Grassmann
Elaine Grassmann

Waukesha - Elaine Agnes Grassmann, 92, of Wales, WI, passed away on August 22nd 2020 in Waukesha, WI. Elaine was born in Scranton, PA to Leo Buckley and Agatha (Ramminger) Buckley on May 2nd, 1928. She lived in Scranton until she was a young teenager then moved, with her parents and sister (Dorothy), to Binghamton, NY for two years. From Binghamton, the family moved to Syracuse, NY where Elaine attended Cathedral Catholic High School. She excelled in her studies at Cathedral High and graduated near the top of her class in 1946. Elaine was especially fond of taking walks through the streets of 1940's Syracuse, window shopping and seeing the latest movies at local theaters.Elaine met a young man, Leonard Grassmann, at a social dance in 1947 and they were married on October 8th, 1949 in Syracuse, NY. Elaine and Len lived in Syracuse, Camillus, NY, Burnt Hills NY and moved to Wales, WI on August 22nd 1970. They raised eight loving children who believe their Mom was the most wonderful Mom in the world. Before passing into the Loving Grace of Our Lord, Elaine was loved by many friends, her family and especially her adoring husband, Leonard. Elaine has been an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Parish for 50 years and loved to attend numerous fund-raising events, the Friday Night Fish fry and singing in the choir. She was also an avid reader and would rarely miss a Brewers or Packers game on TV. Elaine is survived by her husband Leonard; her children: Michael, John (Gretchen), Christine, Peter (Lynn), Susan (Larry), Joan, Bernard (Diane) and Larry (Diane); her sister Dorothy (Joe) Kondratowicz; 14 Grandchildren: Michael, Scott, Jeff, Phil, Loren, Joe, Peter, Caity, Scott, Jack, Olivia, Evan, Oliver and Theodore; six great-Grandchildren: Katie, Aiden, Myles,Quinn,Raegan Elaine, Bennett. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Leo (1957) and Agatha (1980). Our family thanks the wonderful staff at Avalon Square Arbor for the loving spiritual and physical care they provided Elaine. We are eternally grateful to you. Your kindness, care and support are a blessing.

Funeral services will be held privately at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Genesee Depot, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to St. Paul Parish Human Concerns.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
