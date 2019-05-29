|
|
Mollinger, Elaine Ann (nee Bushaw) Entered Eternal Life on May 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Resident of Scottsdale, AZ former longtime resident of Fox Point, WI, Egg Harbor, WI and Bradenton, FL. Beloved wife of the late John Simon Mollinger. Loving mother of Mary Agnes (Mollinger) Lange and Meg Ann (Mollinger) Radliff. Proud grandmother of John Robert Lange. Dear sister of John Bushaw (Bonnie), Judy Schwamb, Carol Brown (Ambrose), Harriett Lunski and of the late Elnore (Bushaw) Allen, Clifford Bushaw and Lawrence "Earl" Bushaw. Further survived by many relatives and great friends. Elaine was a grade school teacher prior to meeting the love of her life, John Mollinger. When marriage and children came into her life, she enjoyed recreational time with John, Mary, Meg and friends at Ozaukee Country Club socializing, swimming and golfing. She enjoyed visiting friends and golfing up and down the coast of Florida, playing cards, sewing, taking cruises with her friends and sisters and winning big playing the slots at whatever casino was in her path. Her peaceful moments were sitting on her lanai overlooking the pool at her condo in Florida or on the porch looking at the golf course, water and sunset in Egg Harbor, while sipping a glass of her staple drink, a 'Gin on the Rocks with a twist'. Elaine always had a good time, never took anything too seriously and always had a sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes. Elaine was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 1, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7301 W. Nash Street, Milwaukee, followed by a service honoring Elaine's life at 12:00 Noon. Education was so very important to Elaine, so Memorials in Elaine's name may be made to John Robert Lange for his Education, c/o Feerick Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019