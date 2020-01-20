Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery
326 S. Hawley Rd
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:30 PM
Kimpton Hotel
310 E. Chicago St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
The Villages, FL - (Nee Dinkin) Passed away in FL on Jan. 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney J. Friedman. Loving mother of Linda (Jill Bulmash), Robert and James (Christen) Friedman. Proud grandmother of Lincoln Friedman, Anna and Seth Huttner, Daniel Levy and Charlene Samuelson, Noah Brehmer, Rae Friedman and Joseph Friedman and great-grandmother of Sydney, Jack and Ajna. Further survived by Debra Brehmer as well as beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers, Burton and Perry Dinkin. She loved to play bridge and was a life master. She was also a wonderful golfer, and she had two hole-in-ones.

A short graveside funeral service will be held on Thurs., Jan. 23 at 2:00 PM at Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery, 326 S. Hawley Rd., Milw. Following burial, family and friends are invited to gather at the Kimpton Hotel, 310 E. Chicago St., Milw. at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jewish Family Services or JNF appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
