|
|
Elaine Bernice Eisner
Greendale - (nee Toepfer) Born to Eternal Life December 22, 2019, age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late William F. Eisner. Dear mother of Debra Hackbarth and the late William (Denise) Eisner. Loving grandmother of Paul (Natalia) Hackbarth, David Hackbarth, Heather Hackbarth and Luke Eisner. Proud great-grandmother of Brody, Elle and Ava Hackbarth. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Elaine Eisner dedicated her life to the Lord and left a lasting legacy for all who knew her. She inspired, supported, and deeply loved her family and friends. Her kindness, wittiness, sense of humor, generosity, and gift of encouragement were immeasurable. Elaine gave much of her time to local charities that were near and dear to her heart; Women for MACC, Ronald McDonald House and After Breast Cancer Diagnosis were just a few of the many philanthropic causes she supported. She worked tirelessly to open the William F. Eisner Museum of Advertising & Design in the year 2000 to honor her late husband. Her love for animals, especially her dogs, brought her great joy. She spent years providing affection, comfort, and peace through her therapy dog work. Elaine will be forever missed, but her memories will live on.
The family wishes to thank all who cared for Elaine at St. Luke's Medical Center as she made her way to heaven.
"Someday you will read or hear that I died. Don't believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God."
-Billy Graham
Memorial service to be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020
Elmbrook Church Chapel
777 S. Barker Road - Brookfield, WI 53045
Pastor Mike Frans, Officiant
Visitation: 9:00-11:00 am
Service: 11:00-12:00 pm
Lunch in Fellowship Hall: 12:00-2:30 pm
Private Family Interment
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the MACC Fund, the Ronald McDonald House or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020