|
|
Elaine C. Oertel
West Allis - Age 91, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward H. Oertel. Beloved mother of Susan (Roger) Worf, Edward J. (Simely) Oertel, Terry Oertel (Diane Lochemes), and Robert Oertel. Loving grandmother of Rachel Lebovich and Edward Oertel Jr.
Private family services were held on Saturday, March 14th with burial at Highland Memorial Park.
For Complete notice see funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020