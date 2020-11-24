Elaine Carol Martin WhitingFranklin - Elaine Carol Martin WhitingPeacefully entered Eternal Life on Nov. 21st. at the age of 88, in Franklin WI. She was preceded in death by her mother, Angeline Margaret Denig (nee) Konkel, her father, Henry Martin and her husband, Charlie Whiting who she married in 1988. Living her childhood in Kenosha, she is survived by many relatives including Suzette and Cindy Martin, and dear friends Jane Schneider, Ann Baer and Lynette Blaser.Elaine was a valiant woman and lived as a deeply committed Catholic Christian and nurse. She was a life-long member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis. As a polio survivor, Elaine loved to pray, participate in Bible study groups, read, learn, play piano, paint, play Bingo, travel, and enjoy people.A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on November 30th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th, St. Milwaukee, WI at 11:00, visitation at 10:00, burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.Memorials may be sent to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or the Hunger Task Force.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Clifden Ct. Assisted Living, the St. Croix Hospice staff, and Barbara Collins at Milw. Co. Dept. of Family Care for all of their care and support.