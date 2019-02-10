|
Klabunde, Elaine Doreen (Nee Kluever) Passed away peacefully at the age of 83 from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. Elaine's husband, Earl, her loving partner of 59 years, preceded her in death in August of 2016. Elaine was a kind and loving influence on her sons, Timothy (Mary Ann), David (Maureen), Peter (Mary), and daughter, Michelle, and also survived by sister-in-law Rachel Kluever. Additionally, she loved and was loved by four grandchildren, Andrew (Tiffany), Alexander (Alyssa), Jonathan and Maranda, along with two great-grandchildren, Timothy and Sterling. Elaine was a double-major at Milwaukee Teachers' College (now UW-Milwaukee), studying piano and mathematics. This combination led her to a long career as a personal banker at Marshall & Ilsley bank in Milwaukee and to the Immanuel UCC community where she served as church organist and in leadership positions for decades. She was a long-standing active member of Church Women United and the American Guild of Organists, and along with husband, Earl, was an avid supporter of professional and aspiring musicians throughout the area. Additionally, she had a lifelong interest in sewing, knitting, crocheting and needlepoint, which in her later years led her to create over 1000 baby quilts which were donated to area hospitals. Born in West Bend, Wisconsin on November 23, 1935, Elaine was also preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Ray, Melvin and Earl. The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care given by the staff of Laurel Oaks, Glendale as well as the Horizon Hospice caregivers. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Avenue, West Allis, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The at . To receive this obit/directions Text 1833791 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019