Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Key
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine E. Key

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine E. Key Notice
Key, Elaine E. (Nee Kadolph) age 81 of Hartford, passed away peacefully Wed. August, 7, 2019. Daughter of the late Verona (nee Gentz) and Armund Kadolph; beloved wife of Edmund W.; loving mom of Jeff (Lynn) , Bruce (Karen), and Kevin (Audrey) Key; proud grandma of Jennifer and Gregg Wilke, Justin (Sarah), Samantha, and Rex Key; dear sister of Ronald (Judy), and the late Lloyd Kadolph; and dear sister-in-law of Katherine Kadolph and Diane Witte. Funeral Services will be held Tues. August 13, 2019 at 12PM Noon at Peace Lutheran Church (1001 Center St. Hartford, WI 53027) with Visitation from 10AM-11:50AM. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline