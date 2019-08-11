|
Key, Elaine E. (Nee Kadolph) age 81 of Hartford, passed away peacefully Wed. August, 7, 2019. Daughter of the late Verona (nee Gentz) and Armund Kadolph; beloved wife of Edmund W.; loving mom of Jeff (Lynn) , Bruce (Karen), and Kevin (Audrey) Key; proud grandma of Jennifer and Gregg Wilke, Justin (Sarah), Samantha, and Rex Key; dear sister of Ronald (Judy), and the late Lloyd Kadolph; and dear sister-in-law of Katherine Kadolph and Diane Witte. Funeral Services will be held Tues. August 13, 2019 at 12PM Noon at Peace Lutheran Church (1001 Center St. Hartford, WI 53027) with Visitation from 10AM-11:50AM. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019