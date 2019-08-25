|
|
Wolff, Elaine E. (Nee Nicolai) Of Brown Deer. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Carl H. Wolff Jr. Loving mother of Vicki (Ralph) Allinson, Donna (Anthony) Pirelli and Janice (Steven) Roloff. Adoring grama of Kevin (Katie) Roloff, Danielle (C.J. Bowman) Pirelli and Lydia (Matt) Schulz and great grandchildren Emmett, Leona and Archer. Sister-in-law of James Huth. Preceded in death by her sister Marlene Huth. Further survived by other relatives and friends and special friend Ann Marie Karrasch. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Thursday, August 29 from 5 PM to the time of funeral services at 7 PM. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019