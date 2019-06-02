Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Elaine F. Brusewitz

Brusewitz, Elaine F. (Nee Schwabe) Born to Eternal Life Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Otto H. Brusewitz. Dear mother of Rosanne (Daniel) Kuemmel, Bruce (Nancy) Brusewitz, Geri (Greg) Radaj, and Jake (Julie) Brusewitz. Loving grandmother of Amy (Dennis) Connolly, Anne (Matt) Winkler, Kenny and Matthew (Lindsey) Kuemmel, Lynann (Chris) Pfister, Lindsey (Marquis) Radaj, Lauren (Eric) Semrow, Hannah Brusewitz, Kelsey and Ryan Radaj. Cherished great-grandma of Alex, Emily, Katie, Anthony, and James Winkler, Daniel, Andrew, and Julia Connolly, Joey and soon to be born Madelyn Kuemmel, Elyse Pfister, and Benjamin Semrow. Dear sister of Marianne Connor and Annette Erickson. Dear sister-in-law of Irene and JoAnn Brusewitz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Elaine is preceded in death by her five children Bryon, Ellen Kay, David, Danny and Donny Brusewitz. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Hensley, Eleanore Field, Grace Quirk, and Harriet Verbick. Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-7:39 P.M. Rosary Service at 7:39 P.M. Additional Visitation Tuesday from 9:00-9:45 A.M. at THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION 1023 E. Russell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Private interment Wood National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
