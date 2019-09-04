Services
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Covenant Lutheran Church
8121 West Hope Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Covenant Lutheran Church
8121 West Hope Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Elaine H. Streil


1931 - 2019
Elaine H. Streil Notice
Elaine H. Streil

Milwaukee - Reunited with her husband, Paul, on Friday, August 30, 2019, age 88. Loving mom of Diana and Donna (Scott) Dougherty. Cherished grandma of Jared and Ethan. Preceded in death by her brother Wil. Further survived by other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH; 8121 W. Hope Ave., Milwaukee, on Friday, September 6, 2019, 11-12:45PM. Service at 1PM. Private Entombment at Valhalla Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
