Elaine H. Streil
Milwaukee - Reunited with her husband, Paul, on Friday, August 30, 2019, age 88. Loving mom of Diana and Donna (Scott) Dougherty. Cherished grandma of Jared and Ethan. Preceded in death by her brother Wil. Further survived by other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH; 8121 W. Hope Ave., Milwaukee, on Friday, September 6, 2019, 11-12:45PM. Service at 1PM. Private Entombment at Valhalla Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019