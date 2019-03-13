Resources
Elaine J. Gilker

Elaine J. Gilker Notice
Gilker, Elaine J. (Nee Walczykowski) Age 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Auburn, CA. Elaine was born in Milwaukee, WI. She worked for the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover, and then for Chainbelt Manufacturing for 30 years. Elaine is predeceased by her husband, Donald Gilker. She is survived by sisters Audrey Wright, of Anchorage, AK, Carol Lloyd of Colfax, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
