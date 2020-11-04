1/1
Elaine J. Singer
Elaine J. Singer

Cudahy - passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31, 2020. Elaine is survived by her loving husband Larry Singer of 62 years. Elaine was the love of Larry's life and she will be deeply missed. She is further survived by her son Steven (Kim Perry) Singer and many more cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Helen and her brothers Henry (Evelyn), Severin (Lois) and Chester (Adeline).

Services will be held at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Friday, November 06, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 am until time of Mass at 11 am. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Residence and Badger Hospice for the loving care shown to Elaine and her family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 4, 2020.
