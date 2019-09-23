Services
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
13235 W Capital Drive
Brookfield, WI
Elaine Jeanette Ohrmund


1937 - 2019
Elaine Jeanette Ohrmund Notice
Elaine Jeanette Ohrmund

Anchorage - Longtime Anchorage resident, Mrs. Elaine Jeanette Ohrmund, passed away on September 11, 2019 at Providence Alaska Medical Center at the age of 82. Elaine was born on July 6, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI. She moved to Anchorage on July of 1972, working for ACS Alaska from 1980 until her retirement in July 2000. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and cooking. She was preceded in death by Alexander Reichert, Marie Reichert, Edward Reichert, Alexander Reichert, Jr., Robert Reichert, Dorothy Krull, Kathy Parr, Elsie Dovin, and Maryann Lutz. Elaine is survived by her husband Everett Ohrmund of Anchorage, Alaska; daughters: Christine Wells of Anchorage and Cathleen Ohrmund of Kenai and Tammy Ohrmund of Clinton, Washington; grandchildren: Carter and Nikolaus Bishop both of Clinton, WA., and her sister Joanie Runte of Hartford, Wisconsin. Services are scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, located at 13235 W Capital Drive Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 23, 2019
