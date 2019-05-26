Services
Elaine K. "Jerrie" Wettstein

Wettstein, Elaine K. "Jerrie" (Nee Palmer) Was called home to our Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard for 70 years. Loving and caring mother of Lynda (George) Kemmeter, John (Jill), Greg (Tracey) and Mary (Rich) Boomsliter. Grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was born in Milwaukee on July 27, 1929 the daughter of John and Agnes Palmer. She and Richard shared many adventures in life including Europe, Hawaii, the Canadian Rockies and most of the United States. Private Services were held. If desired, memorials in Elaine's name to Priests of the Sacred Heart, PO Box 900, Hales Corners, WI 53130 appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
