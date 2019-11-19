|
Elaine Kraemer
Greendale - (Nee Sallander) Age 84. Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Sunday 11/17. Survived by Gordon Kraemer, husband of 63 years. Earl (Betty) brother. Three children, Lori (Chris), David (Jackie), Brad. Five grandchildren, Kate (John), Kelly (Will), Abby, Alex, and Josh. Visitation 2 PM Friday 11/22 at Greendale Community Church, UCC. 6015 Clover Ln. Greendale, WI. Service to follow at 3:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019