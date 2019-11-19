Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Greendale Community Church, UCC
6015 Clover Ln.
Greendale, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Greendale Community Church, UCC
6015 Clover Ln.
Greendale, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Kraemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Kraemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Kraemer Notice
Elaine Kraemer

Greendale - (Nee Sallander) Age 84. Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Sunday 11/17. Survived by Gordon Kraemer, husband of 63 years. Earl (Betty) brother. Three children, Lori (Chris), David (Jackie), Brad. Five grandchildren, Kate (John), Kelly (Will), Abby, Alex, and Josh. Visitation 2 PM Friday 11/22 at Greendale Community Church, UCC. 6015 Clover Ln. Greendale, WI. Service to follow at 3:30 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline