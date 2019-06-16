Resources
Baeuchler, Elaine L. (Nee Bode) Of Waukesha. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 72 years. Loving and cherished mother of Eric (Stacy) Madson, Kara Campuzano and Beth Comstock (Jason Penoske). Dear sister of David (Sandra) Bode. Elaine is also loved and will be missed 11 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 10:30AM- 11:45 AM at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 470 N. Oak Crest Dr., Wales. Funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow at Salem Cemetery, Wales. To receive this obit/directions text 1849018 to 414-301-6422


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
