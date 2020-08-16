Elaine L. BykowskiMilwaukee - (nee Konczel) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, August 13, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Loving mother of Mark (the late Patricia) Bykowski, Ann (Carl) Bauer and the late Sandra Mulhern. Cherished grandmother of Michelle, Cassie, Vanessa, Andrew, Scott, Christine, Connor and the late Jessica. Preceded in death by her parents Agnes and William Konczel; and her siblings Gordon (Ruth and the late Beverly) Konzell and Delphine (Lester) Albright. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Charter Member of St. Gregory the Great Parish and member of St. Gregory the Great Christian Women's Association. She volunteered at many church events including Friday fish fry's and the church festivals. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Ben's Program at St. Gregory the Great Church or St. Vincent DePaul appreciated.