1/
Elaine L. Bykowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine L. Bykowski

Milwaukee - (nee Konczel) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, August 13, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Loving mother of Mark (the late Patricia) Bykowski, Ann (Carl) Bauer and the late Sandra Mulhern. Cherished grandmother of Michelle, Cassie, Vanessa, Andrew, Scott, Christine, Connor and the late Jessica. Preceded in death by her parents Agnes and William Konczel; and her siblings Gordon (Ruth and the late Beverly) Konzell and Delphine (Lester) Albright. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Charter Member of St. Gregory the Great Parish and member of St. Gregory the Great Christian Women's Association. She volunteered at many church events including Friday fish fry's and the church festivals. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Ben's Program at St. Gregory the Great Church or St. Vincent DePaul appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved