Elaine M. Hanley
(Nee Pedriana) Age 83, of New Berlin, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born January 16, 1937, in Milwaukee. She was the wife of the late Robert Paul Hanley and the daughter of the late William Louis Pedriana and Viola Cecelia Pedriana (nee Sydlewski).
Elaine's greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She loved getting the family together and playing games like Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, and Twenty Questions. She relished opportunities to read books to the kids and she had the most beautiful inflections as she took on the voices of the characters. Family gatherings are a generational tradition on the Pedriana side. Just imagine a large Italian/Polish clan speaking with their hands just as much as with their voices.
Elaine loved to cook and bake, but what truly made her happy was seeing others enjoy her culinary creations. One time she even considered starting a business selling her delicious cheesecakes that her husband adored. Elaine's other love was playing golf. What kept her motivated when her health was declining was the goal of hopefully one day playing another round. There is no doubt that she is golfing at the most beautiful Par 3 course up in heaven.
She is survived by her cherished 8 children: Daniel, Eileen (Dan), Kathleen, Christopher (Karen), Peggy (Brian), Brendan (Stacy), Patrick (Nicki), and Sara (John); 24 grandchildren: Laura, Daniel, Kathryn, Julia, Nicole, Tony, Michelle, J.J., Anna, Eli, Michael, John, Daniel, Sally, Sean, Ben, Callan, Brenna, Caitlin, Jack, Ryan, Finnian, Athena and Lydia; and 20 great grandchildren: Addalie, Austin, Andrew, Hannah, Everett, Frankie, Charlie, Gus, Audrey, Theo, Uryah, Riley, Robert, Henry, Emmalynn, Jackson, Mariano, Isabella, Sophia, and Wade; and a plethora of extended family members.
A Memorial Mass for both Elaine and Robert Hanley will be held at Holy Apostles Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Saturday, September 12, at 11AM, with a Gathering to follow in the Welcome Center of the church, from 12-2PM. A live-streaming of the Mass can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl2onAM5W4_ROL5XmhGh23Q
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Urban Cat Coalition: https://www.urbancats.org/donate
.