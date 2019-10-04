|
Elaine M. (Nee: Lynch) Hegmann
Richfield - Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's of the Hill Catholic Church, 1515 Carmel Road, Hubertus. Visitation Tuesday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. Please see Sunday's Milwaukee Journal for a complete notice.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403, (262)634-7888.
Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019