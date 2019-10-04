Services
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Hill Catholic Church
1515 Carmel Road
Hubertus, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Hill Catholic Church
1515 Carmel Road
Hubertus, WI
Elaine M. (Nee: Lynch) Hegmann


1939 - 2019
Elaine M. (Nee: Lynch) Hegmann Notice
Elaine M. (Nee: Lynch) Hegmann

Richfield - Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's of the Hill Catholic Church, 1515 Carmel Road, Hubertus. Visitation Tuesday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. Please see Sunday's Milwaukee Journal for a complete notice.

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403, (262)634-7888.

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
