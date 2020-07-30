1/
Elaine M. Konkel
Elaine M. Konkel

Franklin - Passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on July 25, 2020. Elaine is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Jim, cherished sons Michael (Angelia), Mark (Cheryl), Joe (Merideth), and Matthew (Amy); beloved grandchildren Kristen, Brittany (CJ), Laura (Zachary), Rachel (Connor), Dane, and Skye; five great-grandchildren, including her treasured Caden; and sisters Marilyn (Jim) and Kathy, as well as a multitude of loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Jane and Anthony, and niece Brenda, as well as her mother and father-in-law, Bernadine and John.

Elaine will be laid to rest at Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday August 1st. Due to safety concerns surrounding COVID, only immediate family will be able to attend the private ceremony. The family asks for your respect and understanding during these difficult times.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
