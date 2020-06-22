Elaine M. Kruszka
Brown Deer - Passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, she was born on February 4, 1926, in Two Rivers. United in marriage to Gilbert Kruszka. Survivors include 6 children; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers; other relatives and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial for Elaine will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
