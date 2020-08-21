Elaine M. MuellerFranklin - (Nee Wiza) Age 90. Born to eternal life August 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Roman of 64 years. Beloved mother of Rose (Bob) Jones, Cindy (Bob) Wilcox, John (Debbie), Judy (Jack) Koppitch, Jerry (Cathy), Peter, Paul (Joanne), Tom (Jacki), Diane Mueller-Yarnell, and Joe (Robin). Proud grandma of 17 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law of Rose Wiza. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. A special thanks to the staff of Vitas - Ruth Hospice. Visitation at St. Martin of Tours, 7963 S. 116th Street, Franklin on Tuesday, August 25th from 10 AM until the time of the funeral mass at 11:30 AM. Interment: St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. Please bring and wear a mask.