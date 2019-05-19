|
Pandl, Elaine M. Passed away May 11, 2019, 15 days shy of her 90th birthday. She was born in Milwaukee, the middle daughter of Henry and Susan (Eckendorf) Smaglik. Elaine graduated from Shorewood High School in 1946, then attended secretarial school. She married John R. (Jack) Pandl on November 17, 1951. Together Elaine and Jack operated Jack Pandl's Whitefish Bay Inn, while raising 3 children. Elaine continued doing the bookkeeping after Jack's death in 2001, when their son John Jr. and his wife, Laura, took over. Elaine and Jack enjoyed travelling and collecting antiques, especially German beer steins. Elaine was a Girl Scout leader, a longtime member of the Whitefish Bay Women's Club and the Wisconsin Women's Club. She served as treasurer for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra League and the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse. Elaine was an expert bridge player, continuing to play weekly until her passing. In discussions of quality of life, Elaine always maintained that her most important activity was being able to play bridge. Her Tuesday bridge group at the Town Club was of utmost importance! She had an incredible green thumb and loved being in her garden and helping to plant the seasonal flowers at the restaurant. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. In recent years, she knit over 1,000 baby caps in pink, blue and Packers green and gold for newborns at St. Mary's Hospital. She attended numerous football, soccer and lacrosse games, track and gymnastics meets and band concerts watching her grandchildren. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Jack, of 49 years, and sisters Marion Scheller and Bernice Friedel. Loving mother of Anne (Jim) Stover, Mary Sue (Chuck) Rogers and John Jr. (Laura). Proud grandmother of Elizabeth (Matt) Adams, Katie (Mandi) Klaffenboeck, Thomas (Stephanie) Rogers, Joseph (Ylva) Rogers, Alex Rogers, Ryan, Jacob (Erica Powell) and Amanda Pandl. Dear great grandmother of Nicky Klaffenboeck. Also survived by special friend Paul Dye. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's name may be made to Milwaukee Public Television 1036 N. 8th St. Milwaukee, WI 53233 or Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse P.O. Box 170588 Milwaukee, WI 53217.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019