Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Elaine Maria Dickinson


1949 - 2019
Elaine Maria Dickinson Notice
Elaine Maria Dickinson

Waukesha - Age 70. Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Arbor View Assisted Living in Pewaukee, WI surrounded by her loving husband and dear friends.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Lawrence of Waukesha WI, sister, Karen (Gary) Braund of Janesville WI; nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Linda Berry, Al, Leisa (William) Grant, NY, Lois (Dale) Van Enwyck, NY, Lori (David) Weaver, NY, brother-in-law Lauren (Donna) Dickinson, NY, other relatives and many friends

Visitation for Elaine will be held at Krause Funeral Home, Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 9-10:45AM. Service at 11AM. Burial at Prairie Home Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
