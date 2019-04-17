Services
Elaine, Sanderson E. (Nee Cohen) Passed away April 13th, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Milton D. Sanderson. Dear mother of Hollie (David) Relles, Robin (Jonathan) Jacobs and Scott (Ronnie) Sanderson. Proud grandmother of Nathan and Noah (Shira) Relles; Hannah (Asaf) Buchner; Evan (Christine) Sanderson; and Maia, Michael, Ariel and Gabriel (fiancee Oren Sasson) Jacobs and great-grandmother of Nadav and Aviv Buchner and Elijah Relles. Dear sister of Gerald (Helen) Cohen and Marshall (Beverly) Cohen. Further survived by other relatives and good friends. Funeral services were held, Apr. 15th at Cong. Shalom. Burial followed at Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Cong. Shalom Education Fund. The family will sit Shiva today. Please see funeral home website for location and time.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
