Elaine Savee
Elaine Savee

Greendale - Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Age 88 years. Cherished wife of 51 years to the late Donald Savee. Best mom in the world to Ken (Cherie), Steve (Renee), Kristen (Kurt) Mason. Loving Nanee to Ken Jr. (Jackie), Hunter, Andrew (Brittany), Sarina, the late Kurt Jr., Melissa (Adam), and Joseph (Jessica). Loving Great grandma of Madison, Evelyn and Callan. Loving sister of the late Nola; sister-in-law of Ray (Kay) Olson, the late Robert (the late Jane) the late Betty, Beverly (the late Victor) Boll. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 7 at 1 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery 614 E. Howard Ave. (PLEASE MEET AT CEMETERY ENTRANCE). Memorials to the Greendale Fire Department.

Afterglow

I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one, I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun Of happy memories that I leave When life is done. Sadly missed and Lovingly remembered.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
