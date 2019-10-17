Services
Cremation Society of Milwaukee
4747 S. 60th St
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 384-2424
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Room of Wilson Commons, Chopin Building
1400 W Sonata Drive
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Community Room of Wilson Commons, Chopin Building
1400 W Sonata Drive
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Schultzbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine (Joaillier) Schultzbank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine (Joaillier) Schultzbank Notice
Elaine was born on September 19, 1941 in Chicago, IL and died on October 9, 2019 in Milwaukee. She is survived by her adoring husband of 38 years, Dean N. Schultzbank and sister Marie Joaillier, of Greendale.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a Service at 3:00 pm in the Community Room of Wilson Commons, Chopin Building (1400 W Sonata Drive Milwaukee, WI 53221)

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elaine's honor can be made to the charity of your choosing.

Please consult the Cremation Society of Milwaukee website for further details.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline