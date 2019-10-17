|
Elaine was born on September 19, 1941 in Chicago, IL and died on October 9, 2019 in Milwaukee. She is survived by her adoring husband of 38 years, Dean N. Schultzbank and sister Marie Joaillier, of Greendale.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a Service at 3:00 pm in the Community Room of Wilson Commons, Chopin Building (1400 W Sonata Drive Milwaukee, WI 53221)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elaine's honor can be made to the charity of your choosing.
Please consult the Cremation Society of Milwaukee website for further details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019