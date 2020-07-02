1/
Elaine V. Nielsen

(Nee Schneider) June 29, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Nielsen. Dear mother of Lori Ann (David) Liegel, Lynn (Mary) Connell Olenik, and Leanne Marie (Thomas) Schulze. Grandmother of Ashley, Jay, Brittany, Alex, Adam and Ezri. Great grandmother of Logan, Ellowyn and Aiden.

Private service was held. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Elaine was a member of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church or Humane Animal Welfare Society Waukesha are appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 1, 2020
leanne schulze
Daughter
