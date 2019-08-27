Services
Grant, Elaine W. (Nee Wussow) Age 85 years, of Mequon formerly of Menomonee Falls. Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Lynn (Joe) Rice, John (Rose), Julie (Paul) Sheppard and Matt (Debbie). Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 28 from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM at Fox Point Ev. Lutheran Church 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or the Ozaukee County Humane Society appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019
