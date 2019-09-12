|
Elaine Walker
Slinger - Elaine J. Walker (nee Ragen), passed away Monday September 9, 2019 at the age of 77 years. She was born on September 3, 1942 in West Allis to Vincent and Marjorie (nee Storck). She graduated from West Allis Hale High School Class of "60". On September 30, 1961, Elaine married Jack Walker in West Allis. Elaine is survived by her husband Jack (husband of 57 years) and daughter Suzanne (Mark) Scroggins, her grandchildren; Erin (Fiancé Zach Melber) Scroggins, Pierce Scroggins, and Alec (special friend Michaela Dixon) Scroggins, sisters-in-law Marlene (Tom) Kowalsky, Joan Kiniker, Sandy (Cliff) Trivison Diane (Dave) Stahl, and Claudia Walker, as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday September 14th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00am until 10:45am. A luncheon will follow services. Interment at Union Cemetery on Route 144 (Kettle Moraine Dr) in Slinger. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019