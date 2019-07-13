|
|
(Nee Hauk) Went home to the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92 years. Loving and devoted wife of Dominic for 66 years. Cherished mother of Lori Syverson and Joseph Albanese (Christina Burgarino). Proud grandmother of Christopher (Melissa) and Matthew Syverson. Great grandmother of Amaya and Amelia. Preceded in death by her sister Dolores Jeske, her brother Robert Hauk and her nieces Kathleen McGovern and Ilissa Kelly. Dear sister-in-law of Christina Schiessl and James Albanese (Valerie Cherek). Also survived by her beloved extended family Erin, Brian, Kevin (Katie) and Dr. Robert McGovern; Jody Kelly, Margaret (Mark) Wagner, Frances Kinnenun, Philip (Jill) Kelly, Jayda Kelly, Anthony (Bree) Wagner, Jennifer Wagner, other nieces and nephews and many good and dear friends
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM with Funeral Services at 5:30 PM. Private family entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Elayne and Dominic founded Albanese Roadhouse in 1982.
The Albanese family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staffs at Avalon Square and Serenity Hospice Care for their compassion. Heartfelt thanks, appreciation and love to Elayne's personal caregivers Marilyn, Tina and Kelly.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2019