Elbert E. Coleman Jr.
Elbert E. Coleman, Jr.

On October 29, 2020, Elbert E. Coleman, Jr., affectionately known as "Al", transitioned from this Earth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert E. Coleman, Sr. and Claudette Cleveland.

He is survived by his son, Brian (Michelle) Coleman, siblings Gloria (Tony) Coleman Turner, Monica (Darrick Free) Joga, Mark (Michele) Coleman, Todd (Pamela) Coleman, Deanna Coleman, Dionne Coleman, Vincent (Lisa) McClelland, Stephanie (Robert) Brown and Christopher (Lola) Moss. He is further survived by his Uncle, Major General Vance Coleman (Ret.), special friend Chrissy Smith as well as a host of nieces, nephews, close family and friends.

A celebration of Al's life will take place at a future date. In the interim, Al's memory can be honored by taking in a Green Bay Packers game on a Sunday afternoon and cheering them on with a GO PACK GO!




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
